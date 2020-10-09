Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.97.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.