First Hawaiian Bank Has $537,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $94,133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,075,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,009,000 after buying an additional 636,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $76,746,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $120.34 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.