Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

