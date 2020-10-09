Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,769 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $26.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

