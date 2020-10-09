Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,769 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $26.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
