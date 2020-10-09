Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.