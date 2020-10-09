First Hawaiian Bank Sells 151 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

