First Hawaiian Bank Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after acquiring an additional 215,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

