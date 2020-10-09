Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $148,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 191.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

