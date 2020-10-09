Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $152,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 1.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

