Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $154,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 433,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $56.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $56.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

