First Hawaiian Bank Sells 151 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,655,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476,322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 775.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

