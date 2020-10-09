Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 433,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000.

XHB opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

