Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 936 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

EDV stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

