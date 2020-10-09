Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 402,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 713,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 294,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 689,706 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

