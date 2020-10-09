First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

