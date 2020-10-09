Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.90. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth $323,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $494.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

