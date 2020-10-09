Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $387.66 million, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

