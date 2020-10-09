BMO Capital Markets Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $519.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $553.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.24. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $179.16 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.