Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.46

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.18, with a volume of 2719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.22.
SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Saia by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.