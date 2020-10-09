Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.46

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.18, with a volume of 2719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.22.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Saia by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

