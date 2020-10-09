Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.41

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 36696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,801.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

