Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Major Shareholder Purchases $119,690.54 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc bought 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $119,690.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 404,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

