Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.72. Express shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,886 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Express by 294.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

