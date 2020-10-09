Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.72. Express shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,886 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Express by 294.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter.
Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.
