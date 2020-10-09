Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $291,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 946,562 shares of company stock valued at $112,913,924. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -264.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

