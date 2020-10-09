Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 129.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 71.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $18,055,023 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Alteryx stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.