Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 22,813 Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

