Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 22,813 Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000.

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

