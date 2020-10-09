Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,844 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.