Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,390,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,439,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,552,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 146.3% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.