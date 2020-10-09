Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,572 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.