Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

