The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.80.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,862 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

