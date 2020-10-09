Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.40.

CTAS opened at $337.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average is $267.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.