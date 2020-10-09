Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $337.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

