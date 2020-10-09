KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,855,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

