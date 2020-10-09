Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

