CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 260.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 36.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

