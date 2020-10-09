Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTEC. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

