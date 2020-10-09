Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $495.43

Kering (EPA:KER) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $495.43 and traded as high as $586.20. Kering shares last traded at $583.00, with a volume of 134,996 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €431.00 ($507.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €562.07 ($661.26).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €553.22 and a 200 day moving average of €495.43.

Kering Company Profile (EPA:KER)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

