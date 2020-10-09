Workday Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workday in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.55) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.04 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $81,488,527 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

