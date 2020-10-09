Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.