BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

