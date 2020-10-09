Argus Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $360.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.97.

W stock opened at $304.07 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total transaction of $153,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,618 shares of company stock worth $72,219,085 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wayfair by 130.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wayfair by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

