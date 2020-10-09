Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Woodward by 33.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,079,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.