Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $591.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

