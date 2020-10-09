Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 717,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

