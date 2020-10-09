American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after buying an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

