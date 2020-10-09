PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFSW. B. Riley raised their price objective on PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 500.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

