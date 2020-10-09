Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. Research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.