Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Primerica by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

