Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $246.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $238.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURL. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.74.

Shares of BURL opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

